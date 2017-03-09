Pier 1 recalls chairs for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports is recalling bistro chairs because the bolts and nuts connecting the legs can loosen and cause the chairs to collapse.

The company has received six reports of the chair legs loosening or collapsing. Four people have sustained bruises and abrasions from falls, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The recall is for Neely and Dahlia bistro chairs sold separately and as part of a set. The chairs are made from powder coated cast aluminum and were sold in eight colors from January 2013 through July 2016 for between $100 and $380.

Owners should contact Pier 1 Imports for a free repair kit.

