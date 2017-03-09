Pennsylvania Democrats speak against GOP health bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s cabinet secretaries say they’ve pored over Republican legislation in Congress to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law – and they don’t like what they see.

The secretaries on Thursday joined a number of Democratic lawmakers at a red flag raising session, warning that more than a million Pennsylvanians stand to be negatively impacted if Obamacare is repealed without an adequate replacement.

They called it cruel and devastating, and Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said beware those promises of cheaper premiums; they’re not what they’re cracked up to be.

“These lower premiums are achieved by making health insurance plans skinnier, meaning they will cover less and consumers will face higher costs if and when they need care,” Miller said.

“We must not let the repeal happen,” Rep. Madeline Dean (D-Montgomery) said. “We must not let the passage of this hodgepodge bill that favors the wealthy and harms the working poor pass.”

In a statement, Republican Congressman Lou Barletta said he is pleased with the progress of the bill. He said replacing Obamacare “will be a long, multi-step process, and must be done in a deliberate manner to ensure that no one falls through the cracks.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...