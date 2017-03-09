Pa. bill would change taxation of vapor products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state senator has introduced a bill to change the way Pennsylvania taxes e-cigarette products.

Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-Beaver/Greene/Washington) says her proposal would prevent more vapor shops from going out of business.

Bartolotta’s bill would eliminate the 40 percent wholesale tax on vapor products that was part of the 2016-17 state budget and replace it with a 5-cents per milliliter retail tax on e-liquid.

She said Pennsylvania’s tax has already resulted in the closure of more than 100 small businesses and the loss of several hundred jobs in the industry.

“As more shop owners continue to go out of business as a result of this tax, it becomes even less likely that the state will collect the amount of revenues projected for the current year’s budget,” she said in a statement Thursday. “It is critical to revisit this issue and plot a better way forward that promotes growth in the industry.”

Bartolotta said her approach is consistent with taxes imposed in other states.

