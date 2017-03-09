New Cumberland neighbors run against each other for mayor

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland’s long-time Mayor DJ Landis is not running for another term, and this is leading to an interesting pair of candidates.

Republican Doug Morrow is running for New Cumberland mayor. He knows his opponent well. She lives across the street.

“I’m a political junkie. I like to know what’s going on,” Natalie Gehosky said.

Gehosky, a Democrat, is throwing her political hat into the ring and also running for mayor.

“I did not hear about Natalie running for mayor, so it was a little bit of a shock there,” Morrow said.

Morrow discovered his neighbor would be running against him on Tuesday.

“My neighbor is interested in running for mayor,” Morrow said. “It’s one of the great things about America is our democratic process, and I encourage people to get involved. The fact that she’s running, my neighbor, doesn’t change anything I’m going to do. I’m going to run an extremely positive campaign.”

“It was nice to have somebody I’ve known for a long time, but we have political and philosophical differences,” Gehosky said. “Hopefully we’ll remain neighbors, but that remains to be seen. It should be fun.”

The two have different goals for New Cumberland. Morrow, a former Camp Hill mayor, would like to focus on the heroin epidemic and community policing.

Gehosky, a retired nurse, wants to revitalize the community to encourage people to visit.

They’re looking forward to a friendly competition ahead.

“I think there’s great potential for more growth in this town,” Gehosky said.

“Being my neighbor is a little bit of a different twist to it but nothing that we’re going to be negative or anything to be uncomfortable as neighbors about,” Morrow said.

May’s primary is uncontested for both parties so far.

