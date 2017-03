Montgomeryville, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a missing elderly man from Montgomery County has been found.

Roy Kampmeyer, 84, was found safe overnight.

Kampmeyer left his home in Montgomery Township on Wednesday sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

His vehicle was spotted around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on Hers Dauphin County.

Police are expected to release more information later today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...