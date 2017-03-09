Mild and breezy today, light snow tonight into early Friday

Today will be mild and breezy once again with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees. Cold air is looming, however, and as it moves into the region tonight, it could bring some light snow. A front will drop southward through Pennsylvania overnight with cold air advancing behind it. Some light rain showers could be around late this evening, before midnight. Those rain showers will quickly transition to light, steady snow that will last from just after midnight through around 9am Friday morning. The snow will be tough to stick, especially at first thanks to those mild surface temperatures from today. Eventually though, there could be a slushy coating to 2″ into the Friday morning commute. Some roads could get slick early tomorrow. The rest of tomorrow will feature windy conditions with a few snow squalls in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Friday will stay in the upper 30s.

The weekend will feel more like January with afternoon temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens. Saturday will also be blustery which will add to the chill and make for a brutal feel. A storm affecting the Mid Atlantic on Sunday will stay south of PA so expect a few clouds and nothing more. Sunday stays chilly though. Next week, temperatures stay in the 30s as winter looks to hold tough. Tuesday offers yet another opportunity for some snow, but nothing is certain just yet. Stay tuned and if you love winter…enjoy the next few days!

