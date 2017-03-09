Middletown to launch Hometown Hero program

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dianna McGlone is proud that her son earned a Purple Heart with the 1st Stryker Brigade in Afghanistan.

“Today is actually the five-year anniversary of him being wounded over there,” she said.

McGlone, a Middletown Borough Council member, said her father and grandfather also served in the Army. She said they’re part of the reason for her Hometown Hero initiative.

“It is very personal for me, especially with my father,” McGlone told ABC27 News. “Growing up with the military life with my father, he instilled certain values in me. [He told me] always support our country, always be patriotic.”

McGlone’s plan is to put up banners in Middletown. She said it’s similar to a program she saw while growing up in Schuylkill County.

McGlone said the banners would hang on street poles and would display the name of a service member, their rank, and era of service.

“We have not forgotten them and we have not forgotten the sacrifices they have made,” she said.

McGlone is asking for families of service members and businesses to sponsor the banners, which will cost $85 apiece.

“I think it’s a damned good idea,” said Michael Bowman, a Vietnam veteran.

“It’s just a way to say thank you and it’s a way for us as a community to thank our veterans,” McGlone said.

McGlone said the banners will go up before Memorial Day.

