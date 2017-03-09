Man wanted for stealing cash at West Manchester Walmart

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West Manchester police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft at a Walmart store.

Police say the man caught on surveillance footage stole cash from the store located inside the West Manchester Town Center.

The alleged incident took place on February 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Manchester Township police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s