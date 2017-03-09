Man wanted for stealing cash at West Manchester Walmart

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West Manchester police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft at a Walmart store.

Police say the man caught on surveillance footage stole cash from the store located inside the West Manchester Town Center.

The alleged incident took place on February 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Manchester Township police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514.

