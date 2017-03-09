Lower Paxton Township police investigating home burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A home burglary is under investigation after items were stolen from a Dauphin County home.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was called Tuesday night to the 4800 block of Smith Street for a reported burglary.

A homeowner told police that sometime between 7:40 and 8:10 p.m. the first floor bedroom window was broken out and several items were stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656.

