Light snow tonight into early Friday, then colder for the weekend

THIS EVENING: Mainly Clear Skies & Mild. Breezy. Temps in 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Brief Rain Changes to Snow. Lo 38. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY: AM Light Snow, Then Windy With PM Snow Squalls. Slushy Coating – 2″. Hi 38. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.



We go from 60s this afternoon and evening to the upper 30s tonight before some snow arrives. The forecast does not seem to make sense based on the gorgeous and warm weather from today, but the changes are all because of cold air rushing back into the Midstate. As a storm develops over the Mid-Atlantic we may see a brief period of rain that quickly transitions to steady snow. The most likely start time for the snow to begin is after 2 AM.

The snow will be tough to stick, especially at first due to the mild weather from today. Over time the intensity of the snowfall and the colder air will create a slushy coating to 2″ into the Friday morning commute. Some roads could get slick early tomorrow. The rest of tomorrow will feature windy conditions with a few snow squalls in the afternoon and evening. If snow squalls do form whiteouts are likely as the cold air and wind push hard into the Midstate. Temperatures Friday stay in the 30s.

The temperatures and wind this will weekend will challenge the unseasonable cold weather from last weekend. High temperatures will only be in the lower 30s for Saturday with strong winds throughout the day. Sunday is a little warmer, however Sunday through the middle of next weekend temperatures stay in the 30s. This cold pattern could bring about another snowfall chance on Tuesday. The forecast models have consistently shown something happening around that time, most likely a coastal storm. Once the cold air sets up for the weekend we will have a better idea of what the forecast could hold for next week. Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...