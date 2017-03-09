Lancaster police arrest 8 in prostitution bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested eight men during an undercover operation that targeted customers of street-level prostitutes.

The arrests on Feb. 24 came after residents of several city neighborhoods complained that prostitution and related activity was occurring regularly in front of their homes and within sight of their children, police said Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as John Liberty, 82, of Lancaster; Walid Nazir, 30, of Columbia; Jasper Baxley, 55, of Lancaster; Daimel Ariosa-Barco, 31, of Lancaster; Douglas White, 47, of Lancaster Township; Abdirahman Hussein, 44, of Lancaster; Derek Inman, 34, of Lancaster; and Hector Santana, 49, of Manor Township.

Each is charged with criminal solicitation of prostitution.

