Hershey to offer discounts on meals for restaurant week

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) Hershey Entertainment and Resorts will offer discount meals at eight of its restaurants for restaurant week.

Restaurant Week runs from March 13-March 19.

Each restaurant will offer a 2-course lunch meal for $20 and 3-course dinner meal for $35.

The eight participating restaurants are The Bears’ Den at Hershey Lodge, The Forebay at Hershey Lodge, Hershey Grill Kitchen + Bar at Hershey Lodge, The Circular at The Hotel Hershey, Harvest at The Hotel Hershey, Trevi 5 at The Hotel Hershey, Devon Seafood + Steak in downtown Hershey and Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar in downtown Hershey.

The is the eighth year Hershey has held a restaurant week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...