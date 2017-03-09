Firefighters battle flames in Adams County

Lake Heritage, Pa. (WHTM) – An overnight house fire in Adams County is under investigation.

It started around 1:00 Thursday morning along the 800 block of Sherman Drive in Lake Heritage, which is right outside Gettysburg.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...