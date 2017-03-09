Firefighters battle flames in Adams County

Lake Heritage, Pa. (WHTM) – An overnight house fire in Adams County is under investigation.

It started around 1:00 Thursday morning along the 800 block of Sherman Drive in Lake Heritage, which is right outside Gettysburg.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

