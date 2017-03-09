Education board denies school district switch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Education has denied a petition to transfer Washington Township children out of the Dover Area School District.

Thursday’s vote was 14-4.

After Kralltown Elementary was closed in 2011, 75 percent of taxpayers signed the petition to have the township transferred into the Northern York County School District.

Both school districts and the township opposed the move, which would have affected about 300 students.

