CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night police responded to a shooting on the Rail to Trail path between W. King Street and W. Commerce Street.

Police arrived and found one victim, who was flown to York Trauma and is expected to survive.

Officials do not have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.

