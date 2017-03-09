Camp Hill is considering adopting a non-discrimination ordinance

Camp Hill, Pa. (WHTM) Camp Hill Borough council discussed combating discrimination Wednesday.

Camp Hill’s version is broad, similar to those in York, Lancaster and Carlisle. It covers race, gender and sexual orientation.

There were arguments for and against the ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We have to also be careful not to normalize something that is unnatural and unhealthy that promotes a deviant lifestyle that can be harmful to children that is associated with mental illness and pedophilia” argues Eric Starr, a west shore resident.

Maria Mills countered that statement, saying “to say that just because i’m a lesbian that I would do something to hurt kids is absolutely ridiculous. Sir, you are what’s wrong with a lot of what’s going on in this country.”

There was no decision made on whether to adopt an ordinance.

