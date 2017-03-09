Backlash remains for proposed municipal complex in Spring Garden Township

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Controversy continues over a proposed multi-million dollar municipal complex.

Spring Garden Township Commissioners held a meeting Wednesday night at Victory Fire Company.

The plan for the new facility has a $20 million price tag, all of which is taxpayer money.

Residents against the building project want another meeting as soon as possible, before contractor bids start coming in the summer.

Since 1999, commissioners have proposed that a new complex be built off of Mount Rose Avenue near Interstate 83.

