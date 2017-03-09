Accused child-sex offender arrested after multi-state search

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted on charges he sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl in York County has been arrested after a two-month search.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said deputy marshals Thursday morning arrested Jesse Z. Roros at a home in Newburg, Missouri, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

Roros, 36, formerly of Mechanicsburg, is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. Carroll Township police said he had sex with the girl in Monaghan Township on Jan. 10.

At that time, authorities said Roros was on parole for a 2007 conviction of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor in Perry County.

The Marshal’s Service said it pursued leads in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri after Roros fled the area. Investigators said when they found him, he initially provided false identification but eventually admitted his name.

He was detained pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

