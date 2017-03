HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials say eight people were displaced following a morning house fire in Derry Township.

At least two units at Briarcrest Apartments were damaged as a result of smoke and flames.

According to officials, the fire started in a storage unit and spread to an apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

Damages are estimated at about $300,000.

