WASHINGTON (AP) – Two House committees are still meeting on Capitol Hill this morning, as they work out the details of the Republican health care plan, meant to replace the Affordable Health Care Act.

But GOP leaders have been facing rebellion within their own ranks, including from conservative lawmakers and outside conservative groups.

Democrats are fighting the bill’s cuts in Medicaid.

