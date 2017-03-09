1 injured in West Earl house fire

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned in a two-alarm house fire this afternoon in West Earl Township, officials said.

Multiple fire units responded around 12:30 p.m. to the home near School Lane and S. State Street.

We’re told the person injured has not been transported to the hospital.

All of School Lane near the vicinity of the fire is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

