Windy and sunny today, watching some rain/snow overnight Thursday

Some gusty showers pushed through the region last night with a cold front and behind that front today will turn sunny and windy. Expect highs near 60 degrees this afternoon…the front not doing much to bring in colder air just yet. It should be a mostly sunny and pleasant day despite being very windy at times. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible through the day ahead. Tonight will be mostly clear and still breezy with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny for a majority of the day with clouds arriving toward evening ahead of a developing front and an area of low pressure that could bring some light rain and snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. There are several keys with this storm that are making for a tricky forecast. The first one is just exactly when the rain showers change over to snow. At this time, the cold air may not make it in fast enough for much accumulation. The second problem is that the storm lacks significant moisture. Many models are now painting a drier forecast for this time period. Accumulating snow is still on the table, but it doesn’t look like much for Friday morning. As we get more data in today, we will post updates.

We are looking at another cold weekend with highs only in the 30s and nighttime temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s. Another potential snow maker for late Saturday and Sunday looks to be trending farther south. This would mean a mainly dry weekend for our region with the chance for just a few snow showers in our southern tier counties. Again, we will be monitoring this trend over the coming days and keep you posted on any changes to the weekend forecast. At this time though, the region will likely be spared of any significant snowfall. Next Tuesday will also bring the chance for some snow due to a coastal storm. This storm will be closely monitored as well and while the chances exist, snow lovers shouldn’t get too excited just yet. Stay tuned though!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...