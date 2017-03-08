Walmart theft suspects wanted in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a recent Walmart theft.

The theft occurred Thursday at the store on Lincoln Highway East, according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

A male and female suspect are accused of stealing chest drawers, a battery charger and batteries, which is valued at $247.85.

The suspects had a small child with them during the theft, according to police.

The male suspect is described as being 25-35 years old with a short beard and mustache. He was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

The female suspect is described as being the same age. She was wearing a green jacket.

Police say the suspects drove a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call East Lampeter Township Police Department Officer Sam Sanger at 717-291-4676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...