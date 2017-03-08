SoyNut Butter expands recall for possible E. coli risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – An Illinois company has expanded its recall of a peanut butter substitute that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says the The SoyNut Butter Company is recalling all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters including Chunky, Honey Creamy, Unsweetened and Chocolate. Original Creamy was recalled last week after 12 cases of E. coli were linked to the product.

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the peanut butter substitute, which was distributed to childcare centers and schools in multiple states.

Giant Foods Stores says it has removed SoyNut Butter products from its store shelves.

SoyNut Butter Company has also recalled I.M. Healthy Granola in Original, Apple, Blueberry, and Raisin and Cranberry.

The FDA says people shouldn’t eat the products but return them to the store for a full refund.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness, often with bloody stools. The FDA says most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, but young children and the elderly can develop a form of kidney failure.

