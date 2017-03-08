Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth

This booking photo released Wednesday, March 8, 2017, by the Concord, N.H., Police Department shows Felicia Farruggia, arrested about six months after she had demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine while in labor with her son in September 2016. The state took custody of the baby boy after he was born. Police also arrested Rhianna Frenette, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. (Concord Police Department via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman in labor demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine before 911 could be called.

Police in Concord arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia this week, about six months after her son was born. The state has custody of him.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They’re charged with felony reckless conduct; Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful. Firefighters arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

Both were held on bail Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

