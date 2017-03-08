Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police are looking for man who left Walmart without paying for merchandise.

It happened at the Walmart on E. Main Street on March 3 just after 4:00 p.m., according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The suspect left Walmart in a silver mini-van.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the mini-van.

Anyone with information can call Officer Rodriguez at 717-738-9200 x 237.

