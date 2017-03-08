Pa. wants employees to email money-saving tips, governor pays $1.8M for report on savings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – House Republicans unveiled a website Wednesday, PAbudget.com, that will allow state workers to identify state savings.

“We’re inviting you to the table,” said Rep. Marguerite Quinn (R-Bucks) to current and former state employees. “Tell us what you see. Those little increments could add up.”

The website allows anonymity, but all suggestions will be reviewed.

“It’s a great idea,” said Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York), “especially for shy people who sometimes don’t want to come forward and ruffle anybody’s feathers.”

A good idea but not a new idea. Gov. Tom Wolf currently has a mechanism for employees to offer suggestions. Governors Ridge and Schweiker regularly asked for employee input, according to Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), a former Ridge staffer.

“These employees had been there for 20 years and told the governor time and time again they’d never been asked their opinion,” Delozier said Wednesday.

But opinions are flying about Wolf’s latest money-saving effort. He spent $1.8 million on a 79-page report from McKinsey and Company aimed at finding government savings. Many of the ideas in the report were baked in to Wolf’s budget proposal.

Lawmakers from Wolf’s York County have been highly critical.

“This is my opportunity to beat up on McKinsey because I think their report is basically garbage,” Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) said during a Senate appropriations hearing Tuesday.

“I believe the $1.8 million was a waste of money,” said Saylor, the House Appropriations chairman. “Most of the things they reported we could’ve done ourselves.”

“I asked the Department of Revenue what suggestions of cost savings did your department bring to the table that weren’t included in the report,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-York). “The answer I got was ‘I don’t know’.”

But the governor’s team says it does know that the McKinsey report will save taxpayer money and $1.8 million is a good deal.

“In our view, the report is important,” Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said. “It identifies $1.3 billion in savings in state government. We think that’s a good return on investment.”

Saving money is bipartisan. Both parties embrace it because every dollar saved is a dollar that doesn’t have to be cut from a program or taken from taxpayers. The state is facing a budget deficit of between $2 and $3 billion.

“I can’t imagine that every agency doesn’t have something that they could say, ‘Ah, we could be doing that better, there’s more cost efficiency’,” Quinn said.

