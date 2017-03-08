New fight for group opposed to pipeline

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Opponents of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline have a new fight.

Members of Lancaster Against Pipelines have been camping on a property off Conestoga Boulevard to try to stop the pipeline from being built.

This week, a tobacco barn commonly used as a meeting place was condemned by zoning officials.

“It seems to me that the issue is they don’t want the landowner to be able to exercise their right to oppose this pipeline,” said Mark Clatterbuck, a member of Lancaster Against Pipelines.

Zoning officials said the barn is zoned for agricultural use and they notified the property owner in February that it can’t be used as a meeting place unless they apply for a new permit.

“These are trumped-up citations that don’t seem to be grounded in any actual violations,” Clatterbuck said.

Clatterbuck said they could face a fine of $1,000 a day for violations. He added the plan is to keep the encampment and fight to keep their meeting place as well.

“Any meetings that do take place in that barn are for the purpose of trying to keep this pipeline off this farm,” he said. “To me, that seems like about as solid an agriculture purpose as you can find.”

Zoning board officials are expected to meet with the property owner in the near future.

