More tests needed to find cause of death of missing student

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say more tests will be needed to determine the cause of death of a missing college student whose body was found in the Ohio River near Pittsburgh.

The body of 23-year-old Dakota James, a Duquesne University student missing since January, was found Monday in the river near Groveton Boat Club in Robinson Township.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of death “are undetermined and will remain so pending toxicology.”

The office said in a statement that “There is no time frame for when that work will be completed, but it is not expected to be quickly.”

Relatives of James on Tuesday extended thanks to the people of Pittsburgh for their support. They said a memorial service is planned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...