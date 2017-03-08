May primaries for Pennsylvania high court to be uncontested

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The May party primary elections for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court will be uncontested.

Democrat Dwayne Woodruff and Republican Sallie Mundy each filed by Tuesday night’s deadline to run in the May 16 primary.

The 60-year-old Woodruff, of Pittsburgh, is a former Pittsburgh Steeler and an Allegheny County judge who run unsuccessfully in the Democratic Party primary in 2015 for state Supreme Court. Woodruff has been a judge since 2005.

The 54-year-old Mundy, of Tioga, in rural northern Pennsylvania, is filling a temporary opening on the Supreme Court after serving more than six years on the appellate-level Superior Court.

Both Woodruff and Mundy received a recommended rating from the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Judicial Evaluation Commission the last time they ran for judicial office.

