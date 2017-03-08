Lawmakers tackle state police funding as they look for ways to fill budget gaps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – How — and how much — should the state fund the Pennsylvania State Police?

That was the subject of a Wednesday morning hearing in the House of Representatives.

State police leadership made its case at the Capitol, talking costs while legislators talked possible cuts.

Representatives say they certainly don’t want to under fund the agency, but they’ve got to save somewhere.

“There is no price you can put on safety, absolutely,” Cumberland County Republican Rep. Sheryl Delozier said following the hearing, “but we do have to look at the cost that it comes down to, because our state budget, $3 billion on debt, we’re going to have to figure out a way to fill those holes.”

Delozier and fellow appropriations committee members expressed a few possibilities in questions to PSP Commissioner Col. Tyree Blocker.

In a short exchange between the two about staffing at the state’s dozen casinos, Blocker said state police are legislatively bound to provide coverage to the businesses. In all, he said, 132 troopers are assigned at various casinos around the state.

With local police and private security also providing protection, Delozier told Blocker, “gaming and protecting the casinos may not be the best use of your troopers’ time.”

But the issue of how and where state police provides service is bigger than a handful of businesses.

“The demand for state police services continues to grow,” Blocker told the legislative panel.

He painted a tough financial picture for lawmakers: Not only are troopers covering more of the state more of the time, requests for specialty units, like the Special Emergency Response Team and the bomb squad, are also on the rise.

The agency currently has nearly 500 vacant enlisted positions, he said, and a wave of retirements might be on the way soon. Three cadet classes promised by Gov. Tom Wolf this year will help, he said, but Pennsylvania State Police needs regular classes to keep up with staffing.

To help raise money for the agency, Wolf proposed charging $25 per capita per year for areas that use state police as their primary police force.

Blocker told the panel Wednesday that number doesn’t come close. Their analysis shows it costs $234 per person for those full-time services to more than 1,200 municipalities, totaling $600 million a year.

Rep. Mark Keller, a Republican representing Perry County who wasn’t in the budget hearing, said that’s an unpopular idea in his district.

Just one municipality in Perry County, Marysville, has its own police department. The rest rely on state police. When Penn Township abolished its department recently, supervisors pointed to the cost and the need to raise taxes to keep cops in town.

As “tremendous” as the work state police does in the area is, Keller said, supervisors around the county don’t like the idea of having to pass along a new fee to their residents for the same service they’ve been getting.

Another option, raised by Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie), would draw down the number of buildings the agency has to keep up with.

A recent report published by McKinsey and Company — which the state paid $1.8 million to complete — recommends cutting the number of stations to 67, one per county. Currently there are 81.

The researchers said that would save $440,000 next fiscal year and $620,000 a year in expenses.

“We’re always looking at our infrastructure,” Blocker said in an interview after the hearing. “Right now we have no plans in place to close any facilities.”

Blocker also maintained that despite the stresses on the state police, he’s not concerned about funding levels and is confident they’ll have the resources they need.

