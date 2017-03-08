Lancaster man, 18, charged in fatal heroin overdose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Lancaster heroin dealer is behind bars on charges related to a fatal overdose last year.

Joseph Colomba’s list of charges includes felony drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver.

Police say Colomba, known on the street as “Rico,” had been selling heroin branded as “New Times,” from his home on New Dorwart Street.

The “New Times” heroin is suspected in multiple fentanyl-related, fatal and non-fatal overdose incidents in Lancaster County.

In December, a 29-year-old Millersville man was found dead in a vehicle on Indian Springs Road. Heroin baggies with the “New Times” stamp were located inside the vehicle. An autopsy indicated that his death was caused by high levels of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

Through cell phone evidence and witness interviews, police determined the man had purchased the heroin from Colombo.

On Feb. 6, police searched through Colomba’s home and found 1,232 bags of branded heroin and nearly $2,000.

Columba is in Lancaster County Prison on $1.5 million cash bail.

