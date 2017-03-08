Harrisburg School District teachers focused on student behavior concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jody Barksdale has worked in the Harrisburg School District for 18 years and is the president of the teacher’s union.

Barksdale says that more of her colleagues are concerned about the safety of students in the classroom and for themselves.

“They are seeing aggressive behavior,” Barksdale said. “Kids are throwing chairs at other students, and they are threatening them and teachers.”

Barksdale says it has an impact on students being able to learn.

“It is a distraction,” she said. “And it makes it difficult to teach.”

At a recent school board meeting, its was disclosed that the district had 490 expulsion rulings over the past three years.

Superintendent Dr Sybil Knight-Burney says they currently have programs in place to help students who are dealing with mental and behavioral health issues. She has met with teachers from all the schools and they will take part in training to help students who are struggling.

“They will talk with our teachers,” she said. “So they can understand and identify some of the symptoms and signs, and will be able to help the students.”

Knight-Burney says the demand for services is high in the district, and she is meeting with mental health agencies and leaders to inquire about other resources to expand access to students and families.

