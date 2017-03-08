Harrisburg man charged in car theft spree

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old Harrisburg man accused of going on a car theft spree in December is facing a list of charges.

Terry Junior Brubaker, who is already behind bars on unrelated charges, has now been charged with unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night.

Police say the thefts took place in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg. In one incident Brubaker stole a loaded handgun, which has yet to be recovered.

Brubaker has been arraigned of the new charges. A bail of $5,000 was set.

West Shore Regional police filed charges.

