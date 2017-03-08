Five centenarians celebrate birthdays at retirement home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A special birthday party was held Wednesday at Ecumenical Retirement Community in Dauphin County.

Five people were celebrating turning another year older, all of them more than 100 years old.

In total, 520 years of wisdom was celebrated.

Richard, Shirley, Elvina, Margret and Dorothy all shared their secret to a long and happy life, agreeing that seeking happiness in general can go a long way.

