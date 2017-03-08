Elderly man reported missing, vehicle spotted in Dauphin County

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man from Montgomery County whose vehicle was spotted in Dauphin County.

Roy Kampmeyer, 84, left his home Montgomery Township home Wednesday sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

He is driving a 2013 burgundy Subaru with Pennsylvania registration GRP-5625. The vehicle was seen around 8:30 this evening on Hersheypark Drive in Derry Township, according to police.

Kampmeyer may be confused and may be at risk of injury.

Police describe Kampmeyer as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with short hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with red suspenders, tan pants and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone who sees Kampmeyer to call 911 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 215-362-2301.

