East Lampeter Twp. police seek suspect in shoe theft

WHTM Staff Published:
(East Lampeter Township Police Department)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to identify a shoe theft suspect.

(East Lampeter Township Police Department)

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, a pair of Nike shoes was stolen Tuesday from the Famous Footwear store at the Tanger Outlets.

The suspect, captured by surveillance cameras, is described as being 35-45 years old, 5-foot-3, with a medium build and dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Officer Shawn Berry with the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

