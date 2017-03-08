East Lampeter Twp. police seek suspect in shoe theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to identify a shoe theft suspect.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, a pair of Nike shoes was stolen Tuesday from the Famous Footwear store at the Tanger Outlets.

The suspect, captured by surveillance cameras, is described as being 35-45 years old, 5-foot-3, with a medium build and dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Officer Shawn Berry with the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...