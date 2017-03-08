Can you get your misdemeanor expunged?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Economic Alliance and The York County Bar Association is hosting two sessions on expungement to help county residents clear their record if they qualify.

Joshua Talarico is the chaplain at LifePath Christian Ministries, but it took some time for things to fall into place; much longer than he thought.

“They were very gracious and very compassionate. I had proved over several years my life had been changed and renewed,” Talarico said.

His checkered past included three misdemeanors. Two of them DUIs in his early 20s.

“When I got released from prison, it was very difficult to find any full-time work, so I was forced into part-time work. My entire life prior to that, I had always worked full-time, so it was difficult,” Talarico said.

And although things are now looking way up, he never tried to get the charges expunged.

“There is a big misconception on what can and can’t be cleared,” said Victoria Connor, CEO of The York County Bar Association and Foundation.

The YCEA and a number of other organizations have planned a seminar to see if York County residents could be eligible for expungement.

“Eighty percent of employers will do some sort of a background check. Your criminal record will come up and that’s going to have a real effect on your ability, number one, to get a job but, number two, to apply for housing, to get a loan,” Connor said.

You may qualify if you have a summary offense and are conviction-free for five years or if you are over 70 years old and remain arrest or conviction-free for 10 years.

“We want to help folks get back into the workforce and reduce the recidivism rates to crime,” Connor said.

The information session is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the YWCA in York. The legal clinic session is March 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA.

Lawyers will be on site to answer any questions regarding the process.

