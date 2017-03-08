Ahoy! Florida homeowner’s shock after cruise encounter of the close kind

Last week Bill Todhunter and his wife were greeted with an intimidating sight: a 1,041-foot cruise liner edging dramatically close to his property.

“I looked up and all I could see was the bow of the vessel, and it was towering over the house,” Bill Todhunter told ABC affiliate WPLG in Florida. “We’ve been here for six years. We’ve never seen anything like that. We’ve never seen anything that close.”

Todhunter told WPLG that he sees ships behind his property frequently but they have never come so close.

He said that the ship was about 100 feet from his house, which is located in Port Everglades, a seaport in Broward County, Florida. Video footage of the incident, taken by Todhunter’s wife, shows the cruise liner looming over Todhunter as he waves at it in disbelief.

ABC News reached out to Celebrity Cruises, the company that owns the Equinox cruise ship, but did not immediately receive a response.

The company released a statement on the incident:

“As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots. The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom,” it said.

Todhunter told WPLG that he didn’t believe the company, and said that by his estimate, the ship most likely rested at the bottom of the water.

