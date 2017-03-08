After losing senate seat, Teplitz now working for cabinet-level agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former state senator Rob Teplitz is now working for Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Dauphin County Democrat lost his seat last November.

He took a job with Senate Democrats in January and is now an attorney in the Office of General Counsel.

Teplitz is now making $132,000, which is what he made as Chief Counsel for Auditor General Jack Wagner. That amount, however, is $45,000 more than he made as a senator.

“Rob was hired because he has extensive experience in state government, over 20 years, including working at the Auditor General’s Office, being a state senator. And we think any state agency would be honored to have him because his experience is so extensive,” Gov. Wolf Spokesman J.J. Abbot said.

Abbott said Teplitz has been in his current role for about three weeks.

