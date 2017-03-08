5 charged for using ATM skimmers

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Newberry Township police say they’ve filed charges against five people who placed skimming devices on ATMs in York and Cumberland counties.

The five suspects, all believed to be Romanian nationals without U.S. citizenship, placed the skimmers at convenience stores and other businesses then used stolen bank account information for thefts that total more than $17,000 in Newberry Township alone, police said Wednesday.

More than 20 people in the township had reported fraudulent activity on their bank accounts over the past several weeks.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the skimming devices was placed on an ATM at 1090 Old Trail Road in Etters on Jan. 22, Jan. 25, and Jan. 26 and 304 transactions were made on those dates. Surveillance video showed a woman placing a skimmer on the ATM and another woman removing the device.

Surveillance video also recorded two men using cloned debit and credit cards at various local stores.

Two of the suspects – Benone Lapadat, 39, and Petrica Velcu, 26, both of Houston, Texas – were arrested Monday in Carroll County, Maryland. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the two were traveling in a van that had a headlight out, and a search turned up a skimming device along with small amounts of suspected cocaine and marijuana.

A 14-year-old boy traveling with the pair was turned over to child protective services when his guardians could not be found.

After Ionela Vaduva, 29, and Danusta Trifu, 48, both of Lanham, Maryland, visited Lapadat and Velcu at the Carroll County Detention Center on Tuesday, investigators said they compared the women’s identification photos to surveillance videos from the Etters ATM.

Police said they identified Trifu as the woman who installed the skimmers and Vaduva as the woman who removed the devices.

Lapadat, Velcu, and Trifu’s 20-year-old son, Marion Trifu, are accused of using cloned bank cards at various businesses.

All will be charged with 12 felony counts including theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, unlawful use of computers, computer trespass, computer theft, and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Police say skimmers are placed over an ATM card reader to illegally gather data from the card’s magnetic strip. Criminals then take that information and use it to make purchases with the credit card information and often make a fake credit card with the information.

Three people were charged in York County last week after police said they were in possession of a skimming device and blank bank cards.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...