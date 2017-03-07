Waynesboro man accused of raping, impregnating teen

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old Waynesboro man is facing charges after police say he raped and impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

Bobbie Jerome Newton told police he had consensual sex with the teen on at least three occasions. He also said the two exchanged nude photos.

Police first learned about the incident on January 6 after an official at Fairfield Middle School reported that one of its students was raped while at her sister’s residence in Hanover.

Following the report, the girl’s father took her to the hospital where doctors determined that she was pregnant.

A criminal complaint further details that the victim’s sister found nude photos sent from Newton. When the sister confronted Newton, he admitted to sending the photos and having sex with the teen on three occasions, including once at the sister’s home.

Police recovered the victim’s phone and confirmed the exchange of sexually explicit photos of her and Newton.

In an interview with investigators, the girl said she was raped three times by Newton in December at her sister’s home. The girl said she did not have sexual intercourse with anyone before or after the incident.

Newton’s charges include felony statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

