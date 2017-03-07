Top Trump security adviser faces questions in rare hearing

The Associated Press Published:
H.R. McMaster
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2017, file photo, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as President Donald Trump makes the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. McMaster, the senior Army officer picked by President Donald Trump to be his national security adviser faces questions from senators during a rare closed-door meeting amid intense scrutiny of the White House for alleged contacts with Russian officials. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The senior Army officer picked by President Donald Trump to be his national security adviser faces questions from senators during a rare closed-door meeting amid intense scrutiny of the White House for alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russian officials.

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster’s appearance before the Armed Services Committee today is unusual because national security advisers aren’t usually subject to Senate confirmation.

But the situation is different for McMaster. He elected to stay on active duty rather than retire from the military, and generals of his grade need the chamber’s approval when they’re promoted or get new assignments.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the committee’s Republican chairman, says members will vote at the end of session on whether to recommend to the full Senate that McMaster retain his three-star rank.

