Tens of thousands with no power in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Tens of thousands of electric customers were reported without power as fire crews battled a blaze at a north Philadelphia utility substation.

PECO said a cause hadn’t been determined for the blaze reported at the substation shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The utility’s outage map listed 90 outages in the city on Tuesday afternoon with more than 35,000 customers without power, a number that had dropped below 13,000 by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. PECO spokeswoman Sabrina Brooks said most could be attributed to the fire.

Firefighters at first tried using foam on the flames, and after the station was de-energized began pouring water on the blaze. The utility was also working to provide customers with power from another substation.

