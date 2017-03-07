Recall: Craftsman portable table saws could collapse

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Craftsman portable table saws sold at Sears have been recalled because the stand can collapse unexpectedly.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 11 reports of the saw stands collapsing. Nine people have reported injuries to fingers and hands including cuts and broken bones.

The recall is for about 46,000 model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws made by Rexon. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the letters RSN, RSP, RSQ, RSR, RSS, RST, RSU, RSV, RSW, RSX, RSY, RSZ, RTN, RTP, RTQ, RTR, RTS, RTT, RTU, RTV, RTW, RTX, RTY, RTZ, RUN, RUP, RUQ, RUR, RUS, and RUT.

The saws were sold from April 2014 through October 2016 for about $200.

The CPSC says owners should stop using the recalled saws and contact Rexon at at 866-934-6360 for a free replacement stand.

