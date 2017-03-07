Rainy and mild today, windy tomorrow

Rain showers are moving in today ahead of a cold front that will cross Pennsylvania tonight. Expect a steady rain during the morning hours, followed by a midday lull, and then more scattered showers late today and tonight. Highs will be mild and climb into the lower to mid 60s. Expect a quarter to half inch of rain today and tonight. Gusty showers will cross through the region overnight with the cold front as lows stay in the 40s. Once the front clears early tomorrow, Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and windy conditions behind the front.

By Thursday, clouds will start to increase late in the day ahead of a developing storm that could impact the Friday morning commute. There are still plenty of questions surrounding this storm. Many models draw in enough cold air for a little light snow to occur on Friday morning. However, given Thursday’s temperatures and the uncertainly of upper level temperatures, nothing is certain just yet. There are still signs that there could be some rain showers overnight Thursday with very little moisture leftover for the Friday morning commute. This is still a developing storm and we will continue to monitor the specifics surrounding it throughout the week. The second storm we’ve been mentioning for the weekend is trending farther south. There could still be a brush of light snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning…but a lot of the computer guidance keeps this storm over Virginia and the Carolinas. Again, it’s early in the week and this data will have to watched the rest of the week. We will continue to post our thoughts and updates through today and the coming days. Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...