Police: Man reported fake emergencies to annoy ex

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after police said he reported several fake emergencies to harass a former lover.

Javar D. Ollins, 31, of Chambersburg, is charged with a misdemeanor count of false alarms to agencies of public safety.

Chambersburg police said Ollins made prank calls last month that claimed there was an emergency at a Scotland Avenue address. The address was associated with Ollins’ former lover, whom he was attempting to annoy or alarm.

Ollins was placed in the Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.

