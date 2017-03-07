Police: Man reported fake emergencies to annoy ex

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after police said he reported several fake emergencies to harass a former lover.
Javar D. Ollins, 31, of Chambersburg, is charged with a misdemeanor count of false alarms to agencies of public safety.
Chambersburg police said Ollins made prank calls last month that claimed there was an emergency at a Scotland Avenue address. The address was associated with Ollins’ former lover, whom he was attempting to annoy or alarm.
Ollins was placed in the Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.
