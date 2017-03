CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old.

Alexandera Bingaman was last seen on Feb. 28, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

She is 5-foot-7 and is known to have pink or purple hair.

Anyone with information can submit a tip on Crimewatch or call police at (717) 263-1611.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...