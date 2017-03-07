Pennsylvania has $3 billion in unclaimed cash, treasure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Deep underground in Harrisburg sits the Pennsylvania Treasury vault. Built in 1939, it’s housing a stash of cash that could belong to you.

“In the last 10 years, we returned $1.5 billion dollars. Last year we had a record. We returned $175 million in just that year,” Treasurer Joe Torsella said.

The state’s Unclaimed Property Program is the keeper of $3 billion in assets that belong to Pennsylvanians; cash from old bank accounts, securities or stocks that were never cashed in. The vault is also stuffed with stuff.

“Very common is from a safety deposit box that someone opened, put treasures in, and then forgot about or someone passed away and then another generation forgot about,” Torsella said.

The vault is full of vintage baseball cards, a sports jersey signed by Mickey Mantle, even a ticket to the 1964 World Series. In another case, priceless medals awarded to war heroes including a number of Purple Hearts. Another room in the vault looks like a treasure chest full of lost jewelry, precious gems, even gold coins.

“What catches my eye the most is this set of silver baby rattles that belonged to somebody,” Torsella said.

With one in 10 Pennsylvanians expected to cash in, odds are good you are owed something. The average claim is about $1,800 and it’s easy to find out. Just go to http://www.patreasury.gov, click the icon for unclaimed property and then enter your name.

“We’re here to do our best to make sure Pennsylvanians are reunited with property that’s theirs,” Torsella said.

