PennDOT announces effort to help combat human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says it’s training employees who work at driver license centers to spot possible victims of human trafficking.

PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said the training instructs employees how to call the appropriate authorities and what information to collect if they see potential trafficking.

“Human trafficking has sadly become a worldwide problem and developed into a $32 billion a year trade,” Richards said in a statement announcing the effort Tuesday. “We at PennDOT are doing our part to help spot victims and get them assistance.”

The department expects driver license center employees and transit agency staff to be trained by summer. Transit agency directors have already been trained.

PennDOT will also distribute wallet cards to CDL holders and applicants at its driver license centers. The cards contain information on how to report a tip to law enforcement when human trafficking activities are suspected.

